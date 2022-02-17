Controversial Serbian President honours Johnny Depp









Johnny Depp has been on a strange trajectory ever since the backlash against him gained momentum. After being replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Fantastic Beasts series, Depp has continued to attract public ire for his ongoing conflict with Amber Heard and the allegations of abuse have damaged his reputation within the industry.

Last year, the San Sebastian Film Festival decided to honour his contributions to the world of cinema with a lifetime achievement award which also faced public criticism. At the time, Depp responded by claiming that he was a victim of cancel culture and that his livelihood had been taken away by activists on the internet.

However, the details that came up in the libel suit that Depp had filed against The Sun have indicated otherwise. According to the text messages and emails that were uncovered, Depp and his friend Paul Bettany had discussed the possibility of subjecting Heard to violent acts such as murder on multiple occasions and Depp had even expressed his desire to engage in necrophilia.

To salvage his reputation, Depp has now started his own line of NFTs of his own artwork. To make matters worse, the actor has been honoured by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for being a cultural icon. Vučić has been criticised for his authoritarian practises and has also been accused of undermining the freedom of the press in the country.

“I truly, sincerely thank you, President Vučić, and this medal of merit, if I am given the honour to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me,” Depp said. “I’m right now on the verge of a new life and I like it, I like a re-beginning,” he said. “And I would love for that for that beginning to start here.”

See the clip, below.

"I'm right now on the verge of a new life & I like it…" – Johnny Depp ✨️ pic.twitter.com/ZnuN1PJFWB — Tongo Bozzie🍹🚬°•.•* (@Noneofthemknew1) February 15, 2022