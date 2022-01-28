Johnny Depp is releasing his own NFT collection









Johnny Depp has been on a downward spiral lately, especially after he was kicked out of the Fantastic Beasts franchise with Mads Mikkelsen taking over his role. This has been exacerbated by his ongoing conflict with Amber Heard, leading him to publicly claim that cancel culture was the reason that he was no longer getting any jobs in Hollywood.

These comments came after it was announced last year that Depp was going to be honoured with the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival. The decision received widespread backlash which made the organisers of the festival come out with public statements in support of their decision, stating that they were honouring Depp’s contributions to cinema.

Recently, Depp’s longtime friend Paul Bettany opened up about the details of the libel trial which Depp lost after he tried to sue The Sun. In the reports that emerged, it became clear that Bettany and Depp had shared extensive text messages and emails about their intentions of murdering Heard and Depp even expressed his desire to be a necrophile.

All these incidents and more will be explored in an upcoming documentary series called Johnny Vs. Amber which is being produced by Nick Hornby. While all of this is going on, Depp has decided to hop onto the NFT train by releasing his own collection of his personal artwork based on his own friends and heroes.

According to Depp, 25% of the profits will go to various charities and that this latest venture is a manifestation of his love for art. Hinting that there are even more NFTs to come, Depp released a statement saying: “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Adding, “In turn, we decided to release a series of portraits, but in a way that could also give something back. Having the opportunity to salute my supporters and support the charities that have been so important to my family is an incredible gift. I hope we can create a new community of friends around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space has just begun.”