Conor Oberst allegedly walks off stage during Bright Eyes show









It has been reported that Conor Oberst walked off stage during a Bright Eyes show this weekend.

Per a host of reports from fans who attended the show (via Brooklyn Vegan) the veteran indie rocker left the stage after only two songs during the band’s show at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall on Sunday evening.

Later, a reporter for Jezebel, Caitlin Cruz, posted a lengthy thread on Twitter shedding more light on what happened, saying: “Bright Eyes played two songs. Conor Oberst walked off. And now the band is suggesting Bright Eyes karaoke with Bright Eyes for the crowd.”

In the following posts on social media, Cruz said that the karaoke did happen and went on for a handful of songs before the venue ultimately cancelled the show and refunded the audience. Bright Eyes are yet to make a comment.

Last month, Oberst and the band performed ‘Dance and Sing’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The band’s appearance saw them play alongside a miniature orchestra, and it was a stellar rendition of the track taken from their 2020 album Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was.

Currently, the band are gearing up to reissue all nine of their studio albums alongside a Companion EPs that will feature new recordings of the songs from the original releases plus cover versions from artists they found inspiring at the time they were written.

The band will kick off the initiative on May 27th with the release of the first three of their albums A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997, 1998’s Letting Off The Happiness and 2000’s Fevers And Mirrors.

Back in February, the band shared new recordings of the tracks ‘Falling Out Of Love At This Volume’ and ‘Contrast And Compare’ with Waxahatchee and ‘Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh’ with Phoebe Bridgers, which are taken from the Companion EPs.

