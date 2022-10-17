Concert for Sir Peter Blake’s 90th birthday announced by Paul Weller









The ‘Modfather’ himself Paul Weller, has announced a special concert celebrating the life and career of Sir Peter Blake. The event in honour of the influential pop artist will be held at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre on December 2nd, as he turns 90 next summer, a tremendous milestone.

Announcing the event, Weller explained with evident excitement: “We’re coming to celebrate this brilliant artist who has given us all so much for over 70 years! Thank you Peter!”

The show will feature an all-star host of legends with electric and acoustic sets. Curated by Weller, alongside himself, the bill includes Noel Gallagher, Madness, Roger Daltrey, Chrissie Hynde and Baxter Dury. Adding to the excitement is that John Wilson of BBC Radio 4 will be compering. Tickets go on sale at 9 am on October 21st.

Sir Peter Blake is one of the most iconic British artists of the modern era, and his creations helped to usher in a new era for culture in the 1950s and beyond. He is perhaps best known for creating the sleeve of The Beatles’s foray into high art, 1968’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Elsewhere, he was the mind behind two albums by The Who, the Live Aid concert poster, and Oasis’s greatest hits album Stop the Clocks.

A true iconoclast, Blake is also famous for the way that he has never voted. “It’s really because I have never heard a politician I liked very much,” he told The Guardian in 2017. “To me all a country really has is its culture. The rest is all infrastructure. Lawyers and doctors and shopkeepers and so on are, in my view, necessary to back up the culture, the things we can create, the things that will last. Music and art and design and writing, the things we are good at.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.