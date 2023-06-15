Composer John Williams surprises fans at ‘Indy 5’ premiere









The legendary film composer John Williams delighted audience members by making a surprise appearance at the Hollywood premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The event, which took place last night, saw original Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg present the new film. As an executive producer on Dial of Destiny, Spielberg has handed the directing reins to James Mangold but made sure to recognise the contributions of creator George Lucas and star Harrison Ford to the franchise.

Speilberg then moved on to praise Williams, calling him “the person who is the glue to all five of these films, who gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody”. A curtain was then lifted to reveal the 91-year-old composer and a full orchestra, who then performed the classic Indiana Jones theme song.

Spielberg, who has used Williams’ compositions in 27 of his films, reveres the iconic composer so much that he’s actually making a feature film about his life. As reported by Deadline, Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment will be producing a full-length documentary covering Williams’ near-70-year career.

The Dial of Destiny, which will undoubtedly feature some of Williams’ classic themes, is set for theatrical release on June 30th. It sees Ford returning to the franchise as the eponymous hero, both as his 80-year-old self and a digitally de-aged version, as well introducing British actors Pheobe Waller-Bridge and Toby Jones. Casino Royale actor Mads Mikkelsen will be playing the Nazi villain.

Mangold’s direction will mark the first time that Spielberg hasn’t directed a film in the franchise, with his last being 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull. With a budget of nearly $300million, Indiana Jones 5 is the most expensive film in the franchise and one of the highest-costing films ever made.

Watch the legendary composer conduct his famous Indiana Jones theme below.