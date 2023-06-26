The complete ‘Asteroid City’ soundtrack









The complete soundtrack for Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City has now been released. The film stars the likes of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Edward Norton.

It takes place at a junior stargazing competition in 1950s America and sees the above actors join forces with several other longtime Anderson collaborators and many new faces.

The soundtrack for the film has been created by Alexandre Desplat, who’d previously worked with Anderson on a number of his films, including Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle Of Dogs.

Asteroid City sees many notable musicians and artists feature on the soundtrack. You can check it out in full below.

In our review of Asteroid City, we wrote, “Asteroid City feels expansive in its sprawling ensemble cast, narrative structure and philosophical themes, but it’s all wrapped up neatly and tidily within two hours, a proud demonstration of the economy of cinema.”

We added, “Ultimately, the film is a heartfelt, engaging and surprisingly compelling success story that heralds a return to form from an auteur director who has gained a new sense of modesty and humility.”

Check out the films trailer and the tracklist below:

1. ‘WXYZ-TV Channel 8’ – Alexandre Desplat

2. ‘Last Train To San Fernando’ – Johnny Duncan and the Bluegrass Boys

3. ‘Indian Love Call’ – Slim Whitman

4. ‘April In Portugal’ – Les Baxter

5. ‘Ida Red’ – Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

6. ‘Pachelbel: Canon And Gigue in D Major’ – Henk Bouman, Musica Antiqua Köln, Reinhard Goebel

7. ‘Opening Ceremony With Awards Presentation’ – Alexandre Desplat

8. ‘Jingle Jangle Jingle’ – Tex Ritter

9. ‘Orange Blossom Special’ – Bill Monroe, The Bluegrass Boys

10. ‘High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me)’ – Tex Ritter

11. ‘Cowboy’s Lament’ – Burl Ives

12. ‘Viewing Of The Astronomical Ellipses – Alexandre Desplat

13. ‘Rose Marie’ – Slim Whitman

14. ‘Indian Love Call – 1944 version’ – Slim Whitman

15. ‘Sixteen Tons’ – Tennessee Ernie Ford

16. ‘The Cattle Call’ – Eddy Arnold

17. ‘Special Seminar At The Playwright’s Request’ – Alexandre Desplat

18. ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)’ – Asteroid City cast

19. ‘Kaw-Liga’ – Johnny Duncan, The Bluegrass Boys

20. ‘Emergency Assembly’ – Alexandre Desplat

21. ‘A Bewildering And Bedazzling Celestial Mystery’ – Alexandre Desplat

22. ‘How High The Moon’ – Les Paul, Mary Ford

23. ‘The Streets Of Laredo’ – Bing Crosby

24. ‘Freight Train’ – The Chas McDevitt Skiffle Group, Nancy Whiskey

25. ‘You Can’t Wake Up If You Don’t Fall Asleep’ – Jarvis Cocker