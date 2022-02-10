Comedian Bob Saget passed away due to brain trauma









Passing away in January 2022, it has been revealed that the influential comedian Bob Saget, known for his appearances in Surviving Suburbia, Full House and How I Met Your Mother, died due to brain trauma. Pronounced dead when he was found in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, it was previously unknown how the actor passed away, with clarification only being provided in the past few days.

Dying from brain trauma after accidentally hitting the back of his head with an object, the incident caused internal brain bleeding and Bob Saget later passed away in his sleep. This news was revealed to the press by the Saget family who released a statement on February 9th that read, “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us”.

Continuing, the family statement adds, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved”.

Starring as the fan-favourite character Danny Tanner in the 1987 TV series Full House, Saget appeared alongside the likes of Mary-Kate Olsen, John Stamos, Ashley Olsen and Dave Coulier in the eight-seasons-long show.

The statement concludes by reading, “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter”. Bob Saget’s funeral was attended by co-stars of Full House along with comedians Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, Dave Chappelle, and Norman Lear.

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022