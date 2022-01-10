Bob Saget death: Tributes pour in for the late actor and comedian









Known for his appearances in Surviving Suburbia, Full House and How I Met Your Mother, the influential comedian Bob Saget has passed away at the age of 65.

Pronounced dead when he was found in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, the cause of the actor’s death currently remains unclear. Starring as the fan-favourite character Danny Tanner in the 1987 TV series Full House, Saget appeared alongside the likes of actors such as Mary-Kate Olsen, John Stamos, Ashley Olsen and Dave Coulier. Running for eight series with 193 episodes the sitcom remains iconic of 1980s popular culture.

Shocked at the sad news of his passing, celebrities and admirers from across the world have been sharing their grief on social media, with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Matt Lucas and Jim Carrey each stating their condolences. Sending her thoughts to Saget’s close friends and family, Goldberg stated her thoughts on Twitter, writing: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters and other family”.

Posting a picture of the late actor to his social media profile, the iconic ‘90s comedian Jim Carrey also shared his thoughts stating, “Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake”. Such was joined by a tribute from Saget’s Full House co-star, John Stamos who wrote, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby”.

Though Saget was better-known in America, his talents extended beyond the waters, with even the likes of Little Britain star Matt Lucas sharing, “Bob Saget was a powerhouse comedian who would make your sides hurt but he was so humble and unassuming about it”.

See the tributes, below.

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was a powerhouse comedian who would make your sides hurt but he was so humble and unassuming about it. He was so gracious to others and so excited and inspired by up-and-coming comedians. He really set a great example of how to be generous and encouraging to newcomers. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) January 10, 2022

He was an incredibly kind and funny person. https://t.co/tpzjY82Aw3 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 10, 2022

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022