Jim Carrey praises The Weeknd’s new album ‘Dawn FM’









In recent times, Jim Carrey has been increasingly venturing away from comedic acting and entering other spheres of the art world. One of the most surprising may well have been when his name was spotted amid the list of collaborators on The Weeknd’s forthcoming Dawn FM album.

In the teaser trailer, Carrey is listed alongside the likes of Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator as a contributor to the record which is seemingly due for release very soon after The Weeknd recently took to Instagram to share a message suggesting it would be dropped imminently.

The musician shared a screenshot of a message regarding the release of the album, to which he responded: “Happy new year! Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people.”

Considering that Carrey is now Hollywood’s foremost extoller of spiritualism, The Weeknd’s notion is likely to be one that he would share in. It would appear that he is fully behind the content of the album itself too.

Carrey opens the trailer for the album by narrating: “You are now listening to 103.5, Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

Carrey then took to Twitter to announce: “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel (@theweeknd) last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

Currently, the release date for the album remains January 7th, but if Carrey’s praise is anything to go by then it will certainly be worth the short wait.