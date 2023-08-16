Coldplay are being sued by former manager Dave Holmes









All four members of the British rock band Coldplay are being sued by their former manager, Dave Holmes, as legal documents filed in the United Kingdom show.

In a new exclusive reported by Variety, a representative for the Chris Martin-fronted band confirmed that Holmes and the quartet quietly parted ways 12 months ago after 22 years together. Coldplay are now managed by Phil Harvey, Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon, who worked with them for years alongside Holmes.

Per the report in Variety, the representative declined to comment on the matter further, although other sources tell the publication the lawsuit is a contractual dispute. Additional information is not presently available, as the legal documents have not been made public presently.

Notably, in 2021 Coldplay extended their deal with the Warner Music Group subsidiary Parlophone in the UK and Atlantic in the US, as well as the Wasserman Agency. This came not long before they released their most recent album, that year’s Music of the Spheres, which features guest appearances from Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier, BTS, and electronic producer Jon Hopkins.

The four founding members of Coldplay, frontman and guitarist Christ Martin, lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion met when studying at University College of London and formed the band in 1997.

The band was signed to Parlophone in 1999 when the label was owned by EMI. However, when Universal Music Group purchased EMI in 2012, it was forced to shed Parlophone as the European Commission ordered the company to sell various subsidiaries. The following year, Warner Music Group acquired Parlophone, making Coldplay’s first release on the label, 2014’s Ghost Stories, the album that produced ‘Magic’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’.

Coldplay has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the best-selling musical acts ever. They also have three of the top 50 best-selling albums in the UK and the most number-one albums – nine – in the same country, without ever missing the top spot.