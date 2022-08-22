Watch Coldplay cover ABBA and Kate Bush alongside Alan Partridge, Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence









During the penultimate show of their six-show run at Wembley Stadium in London, Coldplay played a duo of covers aided by a trio of Steeve Coogan in character as Alan Partridge, Jacob Collier, and Nicole Lawrence.

As with each night on the run at Wembley, the Chris Martin-led outfit’s show on Saturday was split into seven segments, seeing them perform across three separate stages. For the sixth, the band moved to the ‘C-Stage’ in the middle of the crowd, and it was here that they played their duo of renditions.

The highlight of the trio had to be Alan Partridge decked in a red tracksuit, who took over from Chris Martin on lead vocals, whilst the frontman played the acoustic guitar and provided backing vocals. Adding to this, Lawrence played the pedal steel guitar for atmosphere and Collier the piano.

Their two covers were that of ABBA’s 1976 single ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’, a track that Alan Partridge is closely tied to because of his TV show of the same name, and Kate Bush’s currently ubiquitous ‘Running Up That Hill’.

This makeshift supergroup really made them their own, and the crowd lapped them up, setting the scene for the seventh and final segment of the performance.

Coldplay setlist:

‘Higher Power’ ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ ‘Paradise’ ‘Charlie Brown’ ‘The Scientists’ (included excerpts of ‘Oceans’) ‘Viva La Vida’ ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ ‘Don’t Panic’ (piano version) ‘Politik’ ‘In My Place’ ‘Yellow’ ‘Human Heart’ ‘People Of The Pride’ ‘Clocks’ ‘Infinity Sign’ (included excerpts of ‘Music Of The Spheres II’ and ‘Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall’) ‘Something Just Like This’ (pre-recorded vocals with Chris Martin performing in sign language) ‘Midnight’ (remix, included excerpts of ‘Blue Moon Tree’ by Lone) ‘My Universe’ ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ (with Simon Pegg) ‘Sparks’ ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ (with Steve Coogan [as Alan Partridge], Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence) ‘Running Up That Hill’ (with Steve Coogan [as Alan Partridge], Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence) ‘Humankind’ ‘Fix You’ (included excerpts of ‘Midnight’) ‘Biutyful’

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.