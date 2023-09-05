Coldplay management lawsuit set at £10 million









Dave Holmes, the former manager of Coldplay, has initiated legal action against the band, seeking more than £10million in a lawsuit. The dispute revolves around an abandoned management contract that originally encompassed their subsequent two albums.

Recent reports have shed light on Holmes’ legal pursuit, revealing that he had stepped down as Coldplay’s manager after a collaboration spanning over two decades. Legal documents submitted to the UK high court outline the contractual complexities that led to their separation and lay out the financial claims Holmes has submitted.

The lawsuit outlines the history of Holmes and Coldplay’s management agreements structured around album cycles. These agreements would typically persist until work began on the next album. Since 2014, each contract spanned two album cycles, with the latest one linked to the release of 2019’s Everyday Life and 2021’s Music Of The Spheres.

In accordance with standard artist management practices, Holmes operated on a commission basis, earning a fee from the band’s income derived from record sales, tours, and other related projects.

The main issue lies in Holmes’ stance that, following the release of Music Of The Spheres, an agreement was effectively reached for managing Coldplay’s future tenth and eleventh albums. This arrangement was designed to extend his partnership with the band until the end of 2025.

Simultaneously, during the formulation of this new management contract in 2021, Holmes also signed a fresh record deal with Warner Music’s Parlophone, covering the subsequent three Coldplay albums. This record agreement secured a significant advance, amounting to £35million for the tenth album and £15million for each of the two subsequent records.

Holmes’ lawsuit states that in November 2021, the band’s lawyer sent him a new contract for the next phase of his work with Coldplay. It was dated April 1st, 2021. The deal was effectively already in effect since Holmes had earned a commission from the Warner deal.

The band began work with Holmes on the new album, for which he arranged studio sessions and began to flesh out a marketing plan and tour for 2024 and 2025. However, he alleges that the band suddenly threw up their hands, claiming that the management contract hadn’t, in fact, been finalised. Thus, Coldplay felt within their rights to change the terms of the deal.

In August, it was announced that the band wanted to cut Holmes’ duties from manager to “Head of Touring.” This arrangement would mean Holmes only earns commission from touring income.

The band sent two drafts of a Head of Turing contract but withdrew that offer shortly after. Their lawyer then informed Holmes that he was dismissed from all duties. A new dispute has arisen regarding the former manager’s rights to past material.

Holmes now seeks commission from the next two Coldplay albums, and, failing that, he asks the court to seek damages and rights to the work he has already completed on past albums.

Commenting on the lawsuit, a spokesperson for the band told reporters: “Dave Holmes’ management contract with Coldplay expired at the end of 2022, at which point they decided not to start a new one. The matter is now in the hands of Coldplay’s lawyers, and the claims are being vigorously disputed.”

A lawyer representing Holmes adds: “Dave Holmes successfully managed Coldplay for more than 22 years, steering them to be one of the most successful bands in music history. Now, as the legal case shows, Coldplay is refusing to honour Dave’s management contract and pay him what he is owed.”