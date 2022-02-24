Coheed and Cambria share 'The Liars Club'









Cohered and Cambria - 'The Liars Club' 6.5

New York prog heroes Coheed and Cambria have returned with the latest single, ‘The Liars Club’, and announced a huge North American tour. The new song is the latest single from their upcoming album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, which is scheduled for release on May 27th via Roadrunner. The latest single follows ‘Shoulders’ and ‘Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)’.

‘The Liars Club’ is classic Coheed and Cambria, and will undoubtedly have fans excited for the upcoming record. Accompanied by an animated video, it’s an earworm and features one of frontman Claudio Sanchez’s usual belting choruses.

It follows the Coheed and Cambria standard of building up slowly, with a dynamic verse before jumping into a thunderous chorus. In terms of musicality, it’s similar to the band’s 2005 single ‘The Suffering’ and features many similar compositional techniques. This could well be a sign that the band are returning to their best.

Speaking about ‘The Liars Club’, Sanchez explained in a statement: “When the truth is such a mess, who doesn’t want to live out a different reality? Who doesn’t want to embrace a lie?”.

Like the majority of Coheed and Cambria’s albums, the new record will be a lore-heavy concept album, straight from the complex mind of Sanchez. It’s rumoured to be the second chapter of a five-part series, and per an official account, it follows the journey of “a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition”.

In a 2021 interview with Consequence, Sanchez described what fans can expect from Vaxis II. He also said: “A lot of times, with bands who’ve been around and built a strong fanbase like we have, I think there might be a tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, to try to give the fans what they want and not take too many risks”.

“After making music for so long and entering a pandemic, we didn’t want limitations to the creative process,” he added, saying that Vaxis II “is going to be what I hope people perceive this band to be in 2021/2022”. Sanchez also maintained that the band are “looking forward, not backwards”.

To accompany the new single, the band have announced their ‘A Window Of The Waking Mind’ tour, which will see them tour the length and breadth of North America in summer supported by Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica.

Listen to ‘The Liars Club’ below.