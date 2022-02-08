Oscars 2022: ‘CODA’ becomes first film with predominantly deaf cast to be nominated for Best Picture









In an era where diversity is often talked about, but impairments are often overlooked, it comes as a huge victory to see Coda become the first film ever to be nominated for Best Picture with a predominantly deaf cast.

Sian Heder’s family drama sees Ruby, a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) struggle with the trials and tribulations of young adulthood as her family’s fishing business is threatened. The music-loving youngster then faces up to the reality of venturing to the Berklee College of Music at the risk of abandoning her parents.

This emotive tale has rightly been lauded by the Academy. It is not only an innovative original, but it documents a life rarely seen on the big screen with such beauty that you can’t help but feel allured to its wholesome profundity.

The feature is not only a first for the deaf community to celebrate but also on the commercial side of things it becomes the first Apple Original film to receive a Best Picture nod, representing a huge scalp for the streaming service.

The feature, however, faces tough competition if it hopes to take home the gong. Currently, the bookmakers have The Power of the Dog as the favourite for Best Picture, while West Side Story and Belfast round off the top three.

Nevertheless, there is a huge cause for celebration for the film as it also received nominations in Best Adapted Screenplay and Troy Kotsur got the nod in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Whether or not Coda will be lucky enough to grab an award will be answered on March 27th when the ceremony goes ahead at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to commence at 8pm ET / 5 pm PT and 1am in the UK.

For now, you can check out the full list of nominees by clicking here, and you can check out the trailer below.