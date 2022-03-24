Oscar hopeful 'CODA' is being adapted into a stage musical









Rising from the sidelines of obscurity in the Best Picture category, CODA, by director Sian Heder, has made its way to the front of the pack as a favourite to bag the coveted award alongside the hopeful revisionist western The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion.

Set to become a stage musical on the back of the film’s success, the movie, that follows the life of a teenage girl struggling to live her own life whilst supporting her deaf family, will be turned into a live production by the Deaf West Theatre. The Tony-award winning, non-profit company is well equipped to take on the award winner, having brought the acclaimed productions Big River and Spring Awakening to the stage.

Standing for ‘child of deaf adult’, CODA makes its intentions abundantly clear, following the life of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) as she stands at a crossroads in her life, stuck between assisting her family business led by her deaf father (Troy Kotsur) or pursuing a career in music performance.

An English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, CODA has been celebrated for its emotional lead performances from actors such as Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant.

Speaking about the new stage production, DJ Kurs, the artistic director of Deaf West Theatre, said the project was an opportunity “to bring the story full circle by bringing it back to members of the deaf community and by making the music accessible through our signed and sung live adaptation of the movie”.

Currently on the lookout for stage directors and writers to work with Vendôme and Pathé, until then CODA has the Academy Awards to look forward to, with the film nominated for Best Picture, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay.