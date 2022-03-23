‘CODA’ wins Producers Guild And Writers Guild Awards on its way to the Oscars









Sian Heder’s CODA has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of this Oscars season, earning nominations for multiple categories including the coveted Best Picture Award. The film is actually a remake of the 2014 French production La Famille Bélier and it revolves around the life of a young girl whose family members are deaf.

Emilia Jones played that role while Troy Kotsur featured as her father and ended up nabbing a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, alongside the likes of Jesse Plemons and J.K. Simmons. On its way to the Oscars which will take place on March, 28th, CODA has already earned a lot of prestigious accolades from various festivals and organisations.

While other projects such as Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog have been making headlines for their accolades during this awards campaign, CODA has managed to do the same just before the Oscars ceremony. At the Producers Guild Awards and Writers Guild Awards, CODA won awards for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures as well as Best Adapted Screenplay.

In an interview, the director gushed: “The first time I heard someone say it was the morning after the nominations came out. ‘Oscar nominee Sian Heder.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that sounds so impressive hearing someone else say it.’ The ride this movie has taken is a complete dream.”

Heder also spoke about one of the highlights of the campaign: “I mean, to have a conversation with Steven Spielberg about CODA was just— you know, there I am, being like, Oh my God, it’s Steven Spielberg,; I have to introduce myself. And meanwhile, he says, ‘I love your movie,’ and I can’t believe that that’s coming from Steven Spielberg.”

Watch the new trailer for CODA below.