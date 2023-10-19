Cocteau Twins to reissue two classic albums









The Scottish dream-pop trio Cocteau Twins are set to reissue their final two albums, Four-Calendar Café and Milk & Kisses. The limited vinyl releases will be available from January 12th, 2024.

Released in 1994 and 1996, respectively, the two albums are set to arrive in the US in vinyl format for the first time. While the original releases were distributed on CD by Capitol in the 1990s, 4AD have taken over for the reissues.

The reissues are, of course, not merely represses. One-third of the sadly dispersed trio, Robin Guthrie, has treated the original studio mixes to 24-bit remastering.

In other, more celestial news, Cocteau Twins’ vocalist Elizabeth Fraser has recently had an asteroid named the Fraser Asteroid in her honour. Like Fraser, the asteroid is a marvel of nature and poses no threat to civilisation.

In 2022, the distinctive singer launched her new project, Sun’s Signature, alongside her partner, former Massive Attack and Spiritualized drummer Damon Reece. The pair kicked off with an enveloping eponymous EP.

Whether Simon Raymonde, Guthrie and Fraser will ever reunite is uncertain and rather doubtful, but in the meantime, enjoy the band’s wonderful final chapters in optimal analogue definition while we wait.

Listen to ‘Serpentskirt’ from Milk & Kisses below.