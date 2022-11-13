Cocteau Twins announce 'Heaven or Las Vegas' exhibition in Los Angeles









Cocteau Twins have announced a new exhibition in Los Angeles, Heaven Or Las Vegas.

The exhibition will only be open for a short time, and unfortunately, isn’t in permanent residence. It opened its doors on Friday evening and will continue to run at Marc Jacobs’ Heaven store in Los Angeles until December 11th.

Heaven or Las Vegas is part of a new collection between the band and Heaven. Now, the album’s legendary Paul West-designed artwork will be available for the public to see for the first time. Furthermore, the exhibition will also include a range of memorabilia from the album era and also a Jacobs capsule collection featuring clothing.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser launched her new project, Sun’s Signature. The brand new group was formed by Fraser and her partner, the former Spiritualized and Echo and the Bunnymen drummer, Damon Reece.

Before Sun’s Signature, Fraser’s last single was 2009’s ‘Moses’, although she has collaborated with peers on numerous occasions in the decade or so in between.

Last year, she joined Oneohtrix Point Never on a new version of his track, ‘Tales From The Trash Stratum’. In 2020, she also paired up with Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi to sing in his song ‘Cannibal’.

Former Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie also released a new solo EP this year, Springtime, which is made up of ambient instrumental tracks. It was released on January 4th to mark his 60th birthday.