Coachella plans to livestream all stages across both weekends









After years of hosting livestreams for Coachella, the festival have announced that they are planning to stream all six stages of shows for both weekends. Livestreaming for the festival began in 2011 when Coachella began posting links to certain livestream events on their YouTube channel.

Some of the biggest acts that will be performing on these livestreams include Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Wet Leg and Frank Ocean. Ocean was originally scheduled to headline the festival in 2020 before the festival was delayed due to the pandemic.

While the shows are not limited to these acts, an in-depth list of the performances being streamed are to be announced closer to the dates of the festival. The streams are set to start on April 14th at 4:00pm PT and subsequently started again at the same time on April 21st.

Along with the headliners include a separate section of the festival entitled ‘Returning to the Desert’, featuring returning talent like Bjork, Rosalia, and Gorillaz. Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers will also be playing as part of the supergroup boygenius.

In addition to the sets that are being livestreamed, much of the performances will be archived on Coachella’s page so they can be watched on demand.