Coachella 2022: Watch Danny Elfman perform 'The Simpsons' theme song









The iconic musician Danny Elfman performed at Coachella 2022 this weekend. During his set, the composer surprised everyone when he delivered an amped-up, hard-rock version of his timeless theme tune from The Simpsons.

Elfman‘s set was a glittering journey through his career, which included tracks by Oingo Boingo, the new wave outfit he first made his name in, as well as solo tracks and a selection of his most legendary TV and film themes.

Undoubtedly, his most well-known work is his theme tune for The Simpsons, and luckily for fans, he delivered it in the middle of his 19-track performances. The flame-haired mastermind caught the eye as he performed shirtless, dazzling fans with his high-octane redux of The Simpsons theme tune.

His set also included some other unforgettable themes, including Batman, Spider-Man and Alice In Wonderland. To top things off, Elfman performed his best-loved cuts from the Tim Burton films Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The past year has seen something of a Danny Elfman resurgence. Back in April 2021, he released his first solo album in 37 years, Big Mess, to widespread acclaim. The record was written and recorded during the first lockdown in 2020 and features work from musicians such as Josh Freese, Stu Brooks and Nili Brosh.

Danny Elfman Coachella 2022 setlist:

‘Sorry’

‘Insects’

‘Spider-Man Main Title’

‘Nothing To Fear (But Fear Itself)’

‘Just Another Day’

‘Jack’s Lament / This Is Halloween / What’s This?’

‘Breakfast Machine’

‘Kick Me’

‘Insanity’

‘The Batman Theme’

‘True’

‘The Simpsons Main Title Theme’

‘Only A Lad’

‘Love In The Time Of COVID’

‘Ice Dance / The Grand Finale’

‘Dead Man’s Party’

‘Alice’s Theme’

‘Happy’

‘Who Do You Want To Be’

Watch Elfman perform The Simpsons theme at Coachella 2022 below.

WHO THOUGHT THE SIMPSONS THEME AT COACHELLA WAS A JOKE??? NEVER UNDERESTIMATE DANNY ELFMAN#coachella pic.twitter.com/HOu2OdbD7I — главная фанатка Макрона и Разгромов (@VasilySupremacy) April 17, 2022

