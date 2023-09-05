Coach Party share new single ‘Be That Girl’









Isle of Wight-born indie rock band Coach Party have unveiled a new track, titled ‘Be That Girl’. It marks final single ahead of the release of their debut album, KILLJOY, out on Friday, 8th September.

‘Be That Girl’ is a cathartic alt-rock track about the realisation that you’re no longer the person you once were. It was written between hotel rooms while the band were touring last year, where a lot of the songs on KILLJOY were created.

Explaining the process of making ‘Be That Girl’, Coach Party drummer Guy Page shared, “a big chunk of the writing for KILLJOY happened in hotel rooms, such as ‘Be That Girk’ of which the bulk was formed in a morning in Spain before heading out to play BBK festival”.

He continued to explain the meaning behind the track, sharing, “It’s one of the more inward and self-reflective songs on the record, and the one with the softest sonic edges. Retrospectively, it feels like a step closer to our early style as a band, which is nice”.

The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Martyna Bannister, which features footage of some of the band’s live highlights from the past year. They’ve opened for the likes of Queens of the Stone Age and Wet Leg, and taken to stages at Glastonbury and The Great Escape.

‘Be That Girl’ marks the final single ahead of the release of KILLJOY, which acts as a 10-track collage of Coach Party’s last four years as a band. The band have already released five singles ahead of the new record, including ‘Parasite’, ‘Born Leader’ and ‘All I Wanna Do Is Hate’.

KILLJOY is out on Friday, September 8th. Watch the music video for ‘Be That Girl’ below.