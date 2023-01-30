Clint Eastwood taught Leonardo DiCaprio how to fight









Treasured as an American icon in the realm of both acting and directing, Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most influential figures. In 2011, Eastwood worked alongside another screen icon for his historical drama, J. Edgar, a project in which Leonardo DiCaprio took on the leading role of FBI director Edgar Hoover.

The biographical movie also stars Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts, Josh Lucas, Judi Dench and Adam Driver in his movie debut. Based on Hoover’s real-life career with Dustin Lance Black working on the script, the film documents how Hoover formed the FBI and became one of America’s most influential people.

Eastwood’s direction, alongside the cast’s compelling work, pushed J. Edgar as one of 2011’s best releases. With growing success and Oscar whispers, DiCaprio earned a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for one of his many brilliant performances. In addition, Hammer also ended up earning a nomination for the latter.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hammer recounted how Eastwood showed him and DiCaprio how to correctly act out an excellent old on-screen fight in an “impromptu” take for the scene. The director taught this lesson in the utmost true Eastwood fashion. “Clint was there with one of his stunt-guy friends, Buddy Van Horn, and they put on an impromptu fight scene for us,” the star said. “There’s Buddy standing in the middle of the room, and Clint says, ‘I think it should be something like this’ — and he explodes into Clint Eastwood the fighter, and they start smacking each other around and rolling on the floor. And then Clint just gets up and says, ‘OK, something like that'”.

Of course, Eastwood has plenty of experience as an actor, so it makes sense that he has considerable knowledge regarding how it should be done. Clearly, the filmmaker’s ability to quickly transform switch stunt performance impressed Hammer and benefited the scene for the final cut.

Producer Robert Lorenz also shared how DiCaprio was physically transformed to complete his role as Hoover. “We discussed the idea of relying on visual effects to make it easier for the actors,” he said. “But Leo was insistent; he wanted to be sure it was going to look right”.

According to THR, the actor’s transformation included spending hours daily walking and talking with fake teeth, a nose stretcher, ageing makeup and a skull cap. In addition, DiCaprio reportedly cut back $18 million from his initial $20 million salary. “He could have made a lot of money just doing spectacle movies with all kinds of CGI,” Eastwood shared about the actor, who is 45 years his junior, being 36 at the time of the shoot when Eastwood was 81. “But he wants to vary his career like I’ve always looked to vary mine as a director”.

