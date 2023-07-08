The classic director that “hypnotised” Stanley Kubrick









Few directors have had such a wide-reaching, mammoth impact as Stanley Kubrick, whose near-flawless oeuvre has become a touchstone for filmmakers across the globe. The director’s talent was reflected in his ability to master every genre he tried his hand at, from comedy to horror and science-fiction.

Kubrick’s early works, such as Killer’s Kiss and The Killing, weren’t massively successful but provided the budding filmmaker with a chance to explore themes and techniques that would develop throughout his career. Moreover, these films have influenced significant directors like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, proving that Kubrick still could create unforgettable movies even at the beginning of his tenure.

However, it wasn’t until the release of his Hollywood productions Paths of Glory and Spartacus that Kubrick cemented himself as a true cinematic talent. In the 1960s, he released two astounding pictures, Lolita and Dr Strangelove, before his magnum opus, 2001: A Space Odyssey. The space epic was a true feat of filmmaking, with the set design so convincing that some people believed the director was responsible for faking the moon landing the following year.

With more hits like A Clockwork Orange, The Shining and Eyes Wide Shut added to his repertoire over the following years, Kubrick has gone down in history as one of the most influential directors ever. Naturally, Kubrick himself was inspired by other filmmakers who shaped his approach to cinema through their own visionary innovations.

From Ingmar Bergman to Elia Kazan and Federico Fellini, Kubrick cited classic filmmakers from America and Europe as his all-time favourites. However, there was one director that Kubrick was consistently “hypnotised” by – Charlie Chaplin.

The British filmmaker and actor was one of the most important screen stars ever, rising to prominence in the silent era. Known for his slapstick humour and moustachioed character The Tramp, Chaplin starred in many films, most notably The Great Dictator, The Kid, The Gold Rush and City Lights.

Discussing his love for Chaplin, Kubrick once said: “If something is really happening on the screen, it isn’t crucial how it’s shot. Chaplin had such a simple cinematic style that it was almost like I Love Lucy, but you were always hypnotised by what was going on, unaware of the essentially non-cinematic style”.

Kubrick added: “He frequently used cheap sets, routine lighting and so forth, but he made great films. His films will probably last longer than anyone else’s.”

Although the pair’s films were wildly different, Kubrick’s admiration for Chaplin only proves how indebted he was to the early pioneers of cinema.