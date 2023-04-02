Clairo shares new charity single ‘For Now’









American singer-songwriter Clairo has released the charity single, ‘For Now’. The song is in aid of one non-profit organisation which supports trans rights and another which vows to end gun violence.

The new song is currently available to download from Bandcamp for $1 (81p), and Clairo will be donating all proceeds between the non-profits For The Gworls and Everytown. According to their website, For The Gworls “assist with Black trans folks’ rent and affirmative surgeries” while Everytown “are a movement of parents, students, survivors, educators, gun owners and concerned citizens fighting to end gun violence and build safer communities.”

Clairo’s release follows news of a school shooting in Nashville on March 27th. Six people, including three children, were killed at the Covenant School. The 28-year-old suspect, who was a former student at the school, was killed by police at the scene. In a statement, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said they have “joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you.”

Following the tragedy, Kings Of Leon drummer Nathan Followill wrote on Twitter: “A school shooting just happened near my sons school. Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. Fuck you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA.”

He added: “Sending my kids to school shouldn’t feel like sending them to a war zone that they may not come home from. This is all so sad and nothing is ever done about it except for thoughts and prayers from those at home cleaning their assault rifles.”

‘For Now’ is available to buy and listen to here.

<a href="https://clairecottrill.bandcamp.com/track/for-now">For Now by clairo</a>

