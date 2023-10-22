Clairo releases new single to support Gaza relief









In response to the attacks going on in Israel and Gaza, Clairo has returned to the studio to cut a new single, ‘Lavender’.

The song is set to be a standalone single looking to aid those affected in Gaza. All of the single’s proceeds will be donated to Doctors Without Borders, an organisation known to assist by affording medical care to those in conflict zones.

In a statement released alongside the single, Clairo condemned the various problems going on in Gaza, stating, “Unconditional humanity needs to be restored in Gaza. The indiscriminate bombing must stop. The egregious level of collective punishment currently being meted out on the people of Gaza must end”.

Clairo goes on to talk about the troublesome footage that has come on in the past few days at the expense of the warring factions, explaining, “Mass killing of civilians is sickening and must be condemned in all possible terms. Horrific violence has been wreaked over the last 10 days”.

The single can be found on Clairo’s Bandcamp site, where she originally debuted her, ‘For You’. All of the residuals for that album were also donated to charity, benefiting For the Gworls as well as Everytown, which are set to fight for the rights of Black transgender people and gun safety, respectively.

Ever since the release of her latest album, Clairo has also been making the rounds and popping up as a musical guest at various shows. One of her last public appearances saw her taking the stage with Phoenix at Madison Square Garden, coming after she had worked with indie singer Beabadoobee earlier this year.

Although there have been various singles coming out, there has been no announcement of any upcoming album from Clairo. Listen to ‘Lavender’ below.