Watch Clairo and Phoenix perform ‘After Midnight’ at Madison Square Garden









During their performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, the French indie band Phoenix were joined on stage by Clairo for a rendition of ‘After Midnight’.

The two acts collaborated earlier this year to record a remixed version of the Phoenix hit from 2022’s Alpha Zulu.

The live performance marked the dance track’s debut on the big stage, and it certainly went down a treat with the audience. See footage captured from the audience below.

Phoenix were tackling the final few dates on their ‘Summer Odyssey’ North American tour alongside Beck.

The two acts embarked on a 19-city tour starting on August 1st in Seattle, Washington. Their journey included stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York, and various other major cities.

The successful tour concluded on Sunday, September 10th, with a show in Columbia, Maryland. As well as Clairo, Phoenix have called the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood to the stage as guest acts.

In the run-up to the tour, Beck and Phoenix released a collaborative single titled ‘Odyssey’. Listen to the new single and watch the live rendition of ‘After Midnight’ below.

See more

See more