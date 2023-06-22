Beck and Phoenix share new single ‘Odyssey’









Beck and Phoenix have released their new collaborative single, ‘Odyssey’.

The song was written, produced and performed by both acts and arrives ahead of their co-headline ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour of North America. In the track’s chorus, they sing: “Somewhere / We’ll fall into the ocean / I’ll be there / On an odyssey in the sun…”

The co-headline tour is a 19-city run, which commences on August 1st in Seattle, with other stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York and more. The run of dates concludes on September 10th in Columbia, Maryland. Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood will be the support, with Sir Chloe appearing at select shows.

Elsewhere, Beck recently joined friends The Black Keys onstage in Paris to perform his 1993 hit ‘Loser’, as well as the duo’s 2011 single ‘Lonely Boy’. “We are going to have a special friend come play a song for us, is that okay with you guys?” Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach asked the crowd before welcoming Beck to the stage.

Before this, earlier this year, The Black Keys revealed that they worked with Beck and other collaborators, such as former Oasis member Noel Gallagher on their forthcoming album, which is scheduled for a 2024 release.

In an interview with the NME in April, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney explained that Beck played a significant role in the latest creative developments of his group. He described the new album as “our best record for sure”.

Carney said: “We started writing with him and that was the beginning of what we’re finishing now, an epic album that’s our best record for sure,” Carney continued. “We’ve known him for 20 years now and he’s the lynchpin in the new evolution of the Black Keys.”

Listen to ‘Odyssey’ below.