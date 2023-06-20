Watch Beck join The Black Keys to perform ‘Loser’









Footage has emerged of Beck joining The Black Keys onstage at their Paris show for a rendition of his 1993 hit ‘Loser’.

The Black Keys played at the French Capital’s Le Zénith on Sunday, with fan-shot footage showing the band – comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney – bringing out their friend and collaborator, Beck, for the encore. “We are going to have a special friend come play a song for us, is that okay with you guys?” frontman and guitarist Dan Auerbach asked the crowd.

As revealed earlier this year, The Black Keys said they worked with Beck alongside other collaborators on their new album, which is slated for a 2024 release. The band released their most recent album, Dropout Boogie, in 2022. Notably, The Black Keys first opened for Beck in 2003.

As well as performing ‘Loser’ during the performance, The Black Keys and Beck also played the former’s 2011 single ‘Lonely Boy’ as the closing song of the evening.

During an interview with the NME in April, Patrick Carney revealed that Beck played a significant role in the latest creative developments of his group and described the forthcoming album as “our best record for sure”.

“We’re working with a lot of people and the vibe of the record is fun,” Carney told the publication. “It’s reflective of our DJ nights in a way; it’s a big Saturday night party record. We just had people come through the studio and throw a little bit of special sauce at each song. There are just so many different collaborations, but there’s a thread through it, with Dan and I filtering everything. It just feels really fucking amazing.”

The first outside musician to contribute was Beck. “We started writing with him and that was the beginning of what we’re finishing now, an epic album that’s our best record for sure,” Carney continued. “We’ve known him for 20 years now and he’s the lynchpin in the new evolution of the Black Keys.”

