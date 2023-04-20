Listen to Clairo and Beabadoobee collaborate on reimagined version of ‘Glue Song’









Since Beabadoobee burst onto the scene in 2017, capturing the attention of the British label Dirty Hit who subsequently signed her the following year, the musician has risen to prominence in the indie scene.

Finding widespread acclaim, aided by the social media platform TikTok popularising several of her songs, Beabadoobee toured for the first time with Clairo in 2019.

Now, the pair have teamed up for a reimagined version of Beabadoobee’s ‘Glue Song’, which she originally released on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Upon sharing the song, Beabadoobee explained in a press release, “It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me.” She described it as “a love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship”.

She added, “For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love.”

However, discussing the addition of Clairo to the track, Beabadoobee has said: “Claire’s been a good friend since she brought me on her tour around the release of her first album. She tried a part on a verse for ‘Glue Song’ and it sounds so sweet.”

“I’ve always been inspired by her melodies and to finally have both our voices together on a track makes me real happy. This song’s special to me, it’s a heartfelt love song and I think we related to the honesty in that,” she continued.

