Beabadoobee releases gentle romantic single ‘Glue Song’









Beabadoobee - 'Glue Song' 3.5

As a Valentine’s Day celebration, Beabadoobee, real name Beatrice Laus, has released a lovestruck new single, ‘Glue Song’. Although the track is fresh from the studio, it has been a solid fan favourite during live shows over the past few months. The tranquil ballad adds welcomed balance to Laus’ vibrant catalogue.

The pretty ballad comes with more of a ballad-like vibe than we’re used to with Laus. With an acoustic rhythm and gentle orchestral string treatment, Laus’ voice softly sings: “I’ve never known someone like you / Tangled in love, stuck by you / From the glue / Don’t forget to kiss me / Or else you’ll have to miss me.”

In a new press release, Laus explained that she wrote ‘Glue Song’ when she was “in the back of cars and travelling” during her recent tours across Asia and Australia. “It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me,” she said, adding that it’s “a love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship”.

“I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing, even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back the lyrics usually have been,” Laus continued. “For the first time, this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love”.

“We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings,” she added. “This song feels really personal and I went to my hometown in Ilo Ilo [in the Philippines] to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

Last month, Laus teased the imminent release of ‘Glue Song’ following a successful run of live performances, including one in which she was backed by a three-piece string arrangement and another she put together for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series.

When introducing ‘Glue Song’, Laus said it was “my favourite love song I’ve written so far”, boasting that it features “no lyrics with double meanings or some weird sad undertone,” it’s “just a plain and simple, in your face, love song”.

Elsewhere, Beabadoobee has been announced as one of the central acts involved in this year’s Independent Venue Week. Listen to Beabadoobee’s ‘Glue Song’ below.