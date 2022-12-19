Beabadoobee to head 2023 Independent Venues Week









In 2023, the annual Independent Venues Week will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The UK’s annual week-long celebration of independent music and arts venues, supported by the Independent Venue Community and the Marauder marketing firm, will return on January 30th and run through February 5th.

This year, British pop rocker Beabadoobee will act as one of the ambassadors for the event. She joins Radiohead drummer Phil Selway, Scottish alt-soul band Young Fathers, and Welsh indie rockers Adwaith in the role.

“I’m extremely proud to be an Ambassador of Independent Venue Week,” Beabadoobee shared in a statement. “These venues are so important at giving young emerging artists a starting point in their career. I will never forget my first gig at The Boileroom in Guildford, where I jumped on stage with my friends for three songs or my first proper Beabadoobee headline show at the Old Pancras Church in Kings Cross.”

“My first and earliest gigs will always be some of my most precious memories. We need to do our best to keep these venues up and running and I want to help shine a light on how important independent venues really are to artists’ careers.”

Last year, upstart rock duo Wet Leg acted as the ambassadors for the UK edition of the festivities. New Orleans bounce icon Big Freeda headed up the American edition. Other participants in last year’s celebrations included IDLES, Franz Ferdinand, Porridge Radio, and SOAK.

Independent Venues Week was one of the few annual music events that managed to survive the Covid-19 pandemic. Celebrating and promoting some of the most essential music venues across the UK and US, Independent Venues Week gives a platform for a wide variety of undervalued, DIY, low-capacity, and distinctly un-corporate concert spaces.