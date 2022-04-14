Cannes 2022: New Claire Denis film 'Stars At Noon' confirmed









Claire Denis’s new film Stars At Noon will feature at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, it has been announced. The news comes somewhat as a surprise as, just a few months ago, the director mentioned that she would be taking a break from the film and was in no hurry to finish it in time for submission to the yearly festival.

Then, a week ago, intel emerged that Denis was being forced to rush Stars At Noon to finish it in time for Cannes submission. Most were expecting her to show up as a late addition, but it seems she’s managed to finish it in time for today’s announcement

Stars At Noon is a romantic thriller based on the 1980s Denis Johnson novel of the same name. Robert Pattinson was originally unveiled as the lead but was forced to drop out of the project due to conflicting shooting commitments. Instead, Taron Egerton took over his role in July 2021.

The films’ action takes place amid violence and political turmoil in Nicaragua in 1984. Egerton plays a headstrong businessman employed by a British oil company who strikes up an unlikely romance with a struggling female journalist (Margaret Qualley). As their relationship develops, they become embroiled in a web of lies and conspiracies and are forced to flee the country.

Denis rose to prominence after the release of her 1988 film Chocolat (starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp). Her 1999 work Beau Travail has been called one of the greatest films of the 1990s.

It remains to be seen if her rush to finish Stars At Noon in time for Cannes submission will affect the final product, but at least now we have a chance to find out sooner rather than later.