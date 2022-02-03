Circuit Des Yeux shares new single 'The Manatee'









Circuit Des Yeux - 'The Manatee' 7.4

Enigmatic post-pop singer Circuit Des Yeux has returned with a brand new single, ‘The Manatee (A Story of This World Pt. III)’.

It’s the first new material since Circuit des Yeux, the moniker used by singer-artist-renaissance woman Haley Fohr, released her triumphant and eclectic seventh studio album -io last year. Like most of her work, ‘The Manatee’ features her impossibly low contralto growl and some beautifully composed orchestra string lines. It’s certainly one of the most beautiful songs to ever have a line that goes, “I pissed in the pool / And used it for drinking.”

According to Fohr, the titular animal isn’t just some obscure metaphor. Instead, the song’s lyrics were inspired by what Fohr claims is a real-life event where she came face to face with and aquatic sea cow. Based on the way she describes it, however, it might just be another poetic observation.

“At 4:30 A.M. on February 4th, 2020 a manatee popped out of the sea and stared directly at me,” Fohr explains. “It was a charged 10 seconds. The experience stuck with me so much that I wrote a song about it. The music video (directed by Rudy Rubio) is a depiction of my own kind of manatee. I play a wet sea creature trying to make it work in a dry-land society. It is inspired by the scientific understanding that the manatee crawled into the ocean 50,000,000 years ago. The manatee is my reminder that intuition and two legs might be all a person needs to find a more hospitable world – perhaps an undiscovered place to call home.”

Poetic license is your friend and mine, Ms. Fohr. Not that I’m saying it didn’t happen, just that I’m jealous of someone whose life consists of manatee encounters at four in the morning. Some of us have jobs, Haley. Can’t be out all night connecting with nature, you know.

If you were caught in the web of -io and want to experience some of the songs yourself, Fohr is embarking on a North American and European tour that will hit most of the major markets throughout the spring and summer. Based on her Tiny Desk Concert and her fantastically irregular taste in music, I’d say that it’s definitely a concert worth going to.

Check out the video for ‘The Manatee’, plus Circuit Des Yeux’s upcoming tour dates, down below.

24.2 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall

25.2 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

26.2 – Astoria, OR @ Anita (solo)

27.2 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

1.13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

2.3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

11-20.3 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

25-26-3 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

2.4 – Bern, CD @ Dampfzentrale

4.4 – Berlin, DE @ HAU 1

6.4 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre, Milton Court Concert Hall

8.4 – Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival

9.4 – BE, Brussels, BRDCST Festival

11.4 – Paris, FR @ Centre Pompidou

13.4 – Lille, FR, @ L’Auditorium du Conservatoire

15.4 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall Studio

3.5 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

4.5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

6.5 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

7.5 – Columbia, MO @ Stephen’s Lake Amphitheatre

8.5 – St. Louis, MO @ William A. Kerr Foundation

9.5 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

2.6 – Louisville, KY @ Decca

3.6 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Arts

4.6 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5.6 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

6.6 ­– Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

7.6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Green-Wood Cemetery (Pioneer Works Graveyard Shift)

9.6 – Brattleboro, VT @ Epsilon Spires

10.6 – Montreal, QC @ Centre PHI

11.6 – Ottawa, ON @ Arts Court – Alma Duncan Space

13.6 – Toronto, ON ­– 918 Bathurst – Wavelength Festival

14.6 – Detroit, MI @ Trinosophes

16.6 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

17.6 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

1-4.9 – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End of the Road