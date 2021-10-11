Cillian Murphy to star in ‘Oppenheimer’ by Christopher Nolan









With Tenet already over one-year-old (time flies), excitement for Christopher Nolan’s next project is starting to grow, and now with confirmation that Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer, the rumour mill is well and truly churning.

Set for release on July 21, 2023, Murphy will play the American physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb” in Nolan’s film Oppenheimer, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin named American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Having previously collaborated on Dunkirk, Inception and Batman Begins, Oppenheimer will continue Murphy and Nolan’s partnership.

Released through Universal Pictures, Oppenheimer will be the first film of Christopher Nolan’s since Insomnia that hasn’t been released through Warner Brothers, with the director departing from the studio following his own criticisms against their release strategy. In particular, the director was frustrated at the new simultaneous release strategy of HBO Max, which saw Warner Bros films going onto the platform at the same time, or shortly after, its theatrical run.

As Nolan reported in a statement: “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find they were working for the worst streaming service”.

Continuing, he added, “Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theatres and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction”.

Meanwhile, Universal has described Christopher Nolan’s latest film as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”.

Whilst we wait for the release of Oppenheimer in 2023, take a look at the trailer for Tenet below.

