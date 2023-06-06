Cillian Murphy says ‘Oppenheimer’ will “blow people’s lids off”









Cillian Murphy has shared his opinions on his latest film Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan historical drama finds Murphy in the title role as the atomic bomb architect J. Robert Oppenheimer.

“I think it’s a truly essential cinematic experience,” Murphy told Empire. “And I know that’s what I’m supposed to say, that’s the studio line. But you have to see this in the cinema on the biggest fucking screen possible. There are moments in it that will blow people’s lids off.”

Murphy headlines an all-star cast that also includes Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, and Gary Oldman, among many others.

“Look, the ultimate stakes of any big blockbuster is the survival of the world,” Nolan told Empire in the same feature. “And that’s what this story is. I know of no story with higher stakes than Oppenheimer’s story.”

“That’s just the truth of it. It’s tricky using a word like entertainment when you’re talking about something so serious, but entertainment in movies takes many forms,” Nolan adds. “This is such an involving, compelling tale that we had the privilege of telling.”

“I mean, I’ve done a lot of explosions in a lot of films,” he says. “But there is something very unique and particular about being out in a desert in the middle of the night with a big cast, and really just doing some enormous explosions and capturing that.”

“You couldn’t help but come back to this moment when they were doing this on the ultimate scale, that in the back of their minds they knew there was this possibility that they would set fire to the atmosphere. It was pretty amazing to engage in that kind of tension.”

Oppenheimer is set for a July 21st release.