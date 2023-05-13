Cillian Murphy hates being photographed: “I find that offensive”









Irish actor Cillian Murphy, famed most for his central role in Peaky Blinders, has opened up about the downsides of fame. As fans prepare for Murphy’s upcoming movie with Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, arriving in July, the actor has taken some time to speak to Rolling Stone.

“You can be walking down the street, and someone takes a picture like this is a fucking event,” Murphy said. “I don’t like being photographed by people. I find that offensive. If I was a woman, and it was a man photographing me…”

After a tacit implication, Murphy continued to compare fame to commuting. “You have to commute to get to your destination, he said. “I think that’s the way the best people are: they’re not doing it for any other reason but love of the craft. They have a compulsion to make work, not to be famous or get attention.”

“Fame evaporates with regularity”, Murphy professed. “I’m around here all the time, and no one gives a fucking shit. Nobody cares. I go to the shop. It dissipates. But if… one of the guys from Succession walked in here, I’d be all intimidated and shaky. When you’re confronted with someone you’ve invested a lot in, or you think is amazing, the encounter is strange.”

Murphy went on to explain that many Peaky Blinders fans stop him expecting him to be “mysterious and swaggering” like his character Tommy Shelby. “I do feel people are a little bit underwhelmed. That’s fine; it means I’m doing my job,” he pointed out. “But sometimes I feel a little sad that I can’t provide – like – that charisma and swagger. He couldn’t be further from me.”

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is set to arrive in cinemas on July 21st. Watch the trailer below.