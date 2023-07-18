Cillian Murphy says ‘Oppenheimer’ was shot “unbelievably quickly”









Cillian Murphy, the star of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, says the upcoming blockbuster was made in “unbelievably quickly”, in 57 days.

The Irish actor revealed this point during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “We made the movie unbelievably quickly. We made it in 57 days,” the actor revealed. “The pace of that was insane.”

In comparison, the American director’s 2017 historical war film, Dunkirk, was shot in 68 days, and his previous movie, 2020’s Tenet, took 96 days to shoot. Reflecting on making Oppenheimer, Murphy claimed that it felt like being on an “independent movie”, despite the sets being “huge”.

“The sets are huge, but it feels like being on an independent movie,” Murphy said about working with Nolan. “There’s just Chris and the cameraman — one camera always, unless there’s some huge, huge set piece — and the boom op and that’s it. There’s no video village, there’s no monitors, nothing. He’s a very analogue filmmaker.”

Elsewhere, at a recent press screening of his latest film, Christopher Nolan warned that artificial technology is coming to a “terrifying” juncture and that measures need to be taken to avoid widespread damage being done to the world.

Nolan said: “The rise of companies in the last 15 years bandying words like algorithm — not knowing what they mean in any kind of meaningful, mathematical sense — these guys don’t know what an algorithm is.”

The director added: “People in my business talking about it, they just don’t want to take responsibility for whatever that algorithm does. Applied to AI, that’s a terrifying possibility. Terrifying.”

Listen to Cillian Murphy on WTF below.