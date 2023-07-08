Cillian Murphy: ‘Oppenheimer’ “fucks you up a little bit”









The star of the new Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, has compared the film to a “horror”, stating, “it fucks you up a little bit”.

Murphy stars as the titular American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan’s movie, appearing beside the likes of Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Jack Quaid, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek. The highly anticipated movie is the first biopic that Nolan has taken on in his filmography, having only previously helmed niche science fiction dramas and blockbuster epics.

In a conversation with The Guardian, Murphy stated that Nolan’s movie was “an extraordinary piece of work. Very provocative and powerful. It feels sometimes like a biopic, sometimes like a thriller, sometimes like a horror. It’s going to knock people out…What [Nolan] does with film, it fucks you up a little bit”.

Nolan recently confirmed that there would be no CGI in his movie, stating back in February 2023, “Recreating the Trinity test without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on”.

Continuing, he added: “Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on — was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself … there were huge practical challenges”.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21st, the same date as Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited Barbie movie.

Take a look at the trailer for Oppenheimer below.