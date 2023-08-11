Cillian Murphy didn’t think he was “good enough” for a music career









The Irish actor Cillian Murphy could have pursued a career in music in his youth, but decided against it as he didn’t think he was “good enough”.

In an interview with NME, where he discussed the release of his new film Oppenheimer and his love for The Beatles and Frank Zappa, Murphy revealed how his band, The Sons of Mr Green Genes, were offered a five-album deal by a major London-based studio. Turning it down due to artistic differences with the studio, Murphy has few regrets about not pursuing a career in music.

“I just never thought that I was good enough really,” he told the publication, “It’s why I haven’t, you know, pursued the music either. I like to do one thing quite well”.

Much has been made of Murphy’s starring role in the new Christopher Nolan movie, that tells the story of the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The likes of Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt join Murphy in the cast, but it is a movie largely dominated by the goliath performance of the Irish actor in the lead role, already being tipped for Oscar glory.

In our four-star review of Oppenheimer, we wrote: “Oppenheimer is a vital film, not just a glorification of the actions of a great mind but an examination of that mind grappling with such actions’ intense ramifications. Of course, Oppenheimer would fall flat without the excellence of the cast, particularly Emily Blunt (Kitty Oppenheimer, J. Robert’s wife), Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss, his jealous scientific rival) and Benny Safdie (fellow scientist Edward Teller), to name but a few”.

Continuing, we add: “Nolan consistently delivers in whatever project he takes on; he knows his vision and style and creates a positive, intimate environment for his actors to provide their best work. But with Oppenheimer, he hasn’t just delivered an entertaining, thought-provoking movie as he had done with his previous efforts, but a thoroughly important one that informs even the most sheltered of us about the global situation we find ourselves in today”.

