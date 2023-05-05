Cillian Murphy admits he was “desperate” to play a lead role for Christopher Nolan









Actor Cillian Murphy has made the admission that he was “desperate” to play a lead role for Christopher Nolan. Murphy’s wish came true as he will play the titular role in Nolan’s forthcoming biopic Oppenheimer, which focuses on the American physicist and father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy recently told Associated Press: “I have always said publicly and privately to Chris that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”

He added: “We have this long-standing understanding and trust and shorthand and respect. It felt like the right time to take on a bigger responsibility. And it just so happened that it was a huge one.” The film is set to be released in cinemas on July 21st, later this year.

Florence Pugh, Murphy’s co-star in the film, also gave her praise to Nolan, telling BBC, “Working with Christopher Nolan was quite possibly one of the most thrilling experiences in a different way, partly because he works with professionals. He is a professional. But his dedication to the craft of filmmaking and old filmmaking is just magical to watch.”