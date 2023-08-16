‘Cigarettes and Valentines’: The Green Day album that disappeared









A die-hard fan of any artist will understand the perils of knowing about unreleased material. Most musicians have secret tracks, but fewer have full albums that seemingly disappeared into thin air. For big Green Day fanatics, knowing that Cigarettes and Valentines is out there somewhere is an unrelenting torment. That situation is made worse by knowing that they’ll never, ever hear it.

Cigarettes and Valentines was initially recorded in 2003 as the intended follow-up to their album Warning. However, the album’s master tracks were stolen from the studio just before the planned release, never to emerge from the shadows. Weird, though, that someone would go to such lengths to steal material and not intentionally leak them? Nonetheless, many thought Green Day would go back and re-record the songs, but instead, they abandoned the project entirely and started again.

Naturally, Green Day fans have speculated about how the original album sounded, alongside the impact it may have had if it had been released. The record that was released instead would be American Idiot, which became a huge success and a significant staple of Green Day’s history, marking one of the first times that such a mainstream band challenged major political and societal issues, instating their position as significant disruptors in the industry.

Later, a couple of songs from Cigarettes and Valentines became available as bonus tracks on special album editions, like the title track, which was included on the band’s Awesome As Fuck live album. However, the original versions of the track never saw the light of day. The band’s lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong has constantly attested that, despite discarding all of the material, it was all “good stuff”, with a fast-tempo hard punk sound reminiscent of their albums Kerplunk and Insomniac.

The band actually wrote Cigarettes and Valentines to signify a momentary departure from their “hard and fast music” heard within Nimrod and Warning, but reflected upon the album theft as a “blessing in disguise” due to the whole project being, as the band put it, not “maximum Green Day”. The resulting American Idiot solidified Green Day as pioneers of their craft with a concept album that was deeply societally critical and politically charged. It also marked a huge comeback for the band, who were disappointed with the sales of their previous albums.

The album’s conjecture wasn’t the only thing that made it a masterful contribution to punk rock. The band also underwent an “image change”, appearing in black and red attire in a bid to give their presence a more dramatic, demanding look during performances and interviews. After its release, the record quickly became widely popular, charting in 27 countries, and went on to win a number of awards and accolades, including ‘Best Rock Album’ at the Grammy Awards.

Whatever Cigarettes and Valentines may have been, it’s hard to imagine it ever being a match for American Idiot. Even though it became their second best-selling album behind their debut Dookie, American Idiot is easily the most refined, reflective, and tenacious project they’ve ever done. Even better: its political criticisms annoy all the right people.