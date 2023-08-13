The Green Day album Billie Joe Armstrong called their “most honest”









Billie Joe Armstrong found himself stuck between a rock and a hard place in 1995. Green Day were suddenly one of the biggest bands in the world thanks to the massive success of Dookie the year prior. Spearheading pop-punk came with its own drawbacks, however, as Armstrong saw his band become alienated from the DIY roots of their Bay Area punk peers.

“I think I was just lost,” Armstrong admitted to Kerrang in 2018. “I couldn’t find the strength to convince myself that what I was doing was a good thing. I was in a band that was huge because it was supposed to be huge because our songs were that good. But I couldn’t even feel that I was doing the right thing because it felt like I was making so many people angry.”

With constant accusations of having “sold out”, Green Day returned to the studio almost immediately after their touring commitments behind Dookie were completed. Fueled by amphetamines and coffee, the band sought to create a darker and more aggressive sound for their follow-up.

“I felt at the time that there was a real urgency to what we were doing,” bassist Mike Dirnt added in 2018. “There was a real urgency to stake our claim and say, ‘No, we belong here.’ It was really important to us to make sure people knew that we weren’t just a flash in the pan.”

The result was Insomniac, an uncompromising and hard-driving album that came out just over a year after Dookie. While the album’s subject matter aligned closely with Dookie, Green Day went for a less melodic approach that crept closer to hardcore punk than the candy-coated pop punk they were best known for. A conscious step away from the mainstream, Insomniac was a polarising release when it first hit store shelves, kicking off an identity crisis that the band would continue to struggle with throughout the 1990s.

The varied sounds found on Insomniac proved to be a vital precursor to Green Day’s more exploratory work on albums like Nimrod and Warning. Its quick production meant that the band had little time to worry about what they were putting out, and years after the fact, Armstrong was able to look back on the album with pride.

“The fact that that album came out, like, a year and a half after Dookie was us trying to cut off the bullshit in its tracks and just keep making music,” he explained. “That’s all we wanted to do, keep making music. Sometimes I feel that Insomniac is the most honest record I ever made at the particular moment that it was written and recorded.”

Check out ‘Brain Stew’ from Insomniac down below.