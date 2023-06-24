Chvrches Glastonbury 2023: the band pay tribute to “world’s greatest goth” Robert Smith









During their set at this year’s edition of the Glastonbury Festival, Chvrches decided to pay tribute to a musical legend whom they referred to as the “world’s greatest goth”: Robert Smith.

Chvrches honoured The Cure frontman by performing ‘How Not To Drown’ on the Other Stage. Smith and Chvrches released the song in 2021 as a part of the band’s fourth studio album, Screen Violence.

“Wherever you are, that one was for fucking Robert Smith,” the band said, following their moving rendition of the song.

While talking about Smith and his immense legacy, Chvrches called him “the legend, the world’s greatest goth”. They also joked: “Siouxsie might have something to say about that,” before lead singer Lauren Mayberry added: “Don’t ignite old feuds.”

Their set also started trending on social media platforms after Mayberry urged the Glastonbury crowd to “free the nipple”. After stopping the performance mid-song, Mayberry laughed: “Wait, no!… This is the most embarrassing thing to ever happen.”

“Guys, I sweated off my tit stickers,” the lead singer added before removing the pasties “in the name of feminism.”

“This is how little I want men on the internet to see my nipples,” Mayberry said. “I punish myself with these items. Yeah, it was just too sweaty, and they were just going out. One fell down the leg. This is not what I wanted for the live stream.”

Smith and Chvrches have previously performed ‘How Not To Drown’ together. Watch it below.