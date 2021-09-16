Chvrches share cover of ‘The Lost Boys’ theme 'Cry Little Sister' for new Netflix film







Scottish synth-pop trio, Chvrches, have covered the legendary theme music from the 1987 movie, The Lost Boys, for a new Netflix film.

The song, ‘Cry Little Sister’, was originally by Gerard McMann and is a dark wave classic that has featured at death disco’s ever since its release. Chvrches’ take on it appears on the soundtrack for the streaming giant’s spine-tingling new film, Nightbooks, which was released on September 15.

Discussing the new cover the band said: “We were so excited to work on this project as we are big fans of everyone involved.” They explained that: “Cinema — horror in particular — has always been a big part of Chvrches behind the scenes. We have talked about covering ‘Cry Little Sister’ for years and this seemed like the perfect moment to do it.”

The synopsis for Nightbooks reads: “Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night, or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever.”

Chvrches released their own horror inspired album, Screen Violence, last month. Reviewing the record, Far Out described it as: “A return to the key element that differentiated Chvrches from the scores of electronic acts that followed in their wake: the balance between bright and shiny pop and a palpable sense of darkness.”

Rating the record at a 7.8, we concluded: “Screen Violence is a welcome return to form for Chvrches. Whereas Love Is Dead leaned too far into the frenetic synth-pop style, Screen Violence rights the balance by using the band’s expertise in drum programming and synth sounds to create soundscapes that are once again alternatingly moody and highly danceable. Mayberry is at top form both lyrically and vocally, with Doherty and Cook backing her up with some of their most inspired arrangements to date.”

Meanwhile, Nightbooks has been released to mixed reviews. Krysten Ritter and Lidya Jewett’s performances have been praised, but its overall storytelling has been a point of contention amongst critics and audiences alike.

Listen to Chvrches cover of ‘Cry Little Sister’, below.

