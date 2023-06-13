Christy Dignam, Aslan singer, dies aged 63









Aslan singer and Irish music legend Christy Dignam has died aged 63 following a long battle with a rare blood cancer. The news has been confirmed by his family.

On social media, his daughter Kiera announced his death. On behalf of the Dignam family, she wrote: “On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam. Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

The statement continued: “We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period. Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person. We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us.” Kiera signed off the message by writing: “Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x”.

Throughout his 40 year career with Aslan, the band had four number one albums in Ireland, including their most recent record, 2012’s Nudie Books and Frenchies. They also enjoyed an array of hit singles including ‘This Is’, ‘Crazy World’ and ‘Shine A Light’.

In a public statement, Ireland’s President Higgins wrote: “People across Ireland and beyond will have heard with great sadness of the death of Christy Dignam.” He added: “Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights, with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country.”

“As a result, people in nearly every town in Ireland will have their own memories of seeing them play and will feel like they had a personal connection with Christy. Indeed, I will personally remember a typically memorable performance from Christy in Áras an Uachtaráin in 2016,” Higgins recalled.

Higgins concluded: “Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced. It is hard to believe that he has left us. May I express my deepest condolences to Christy’s wife Kathryn, to his daughter Kiera, to his bandmates in Aslan, and to his wide circle of family and friends.”

Meanwhile, The Script, who recently lost guitarist Mark Sheehan, wrote: “We’re devastated to hear the news about our friend and hero, Christy Dignam. We were blessed to share the stage with @OfficialAslan Christy in Dublin. We’ve lost a Legend, one of a kind, our thoughts and prayers are with his family RIP Christy. Danny & Glen.”