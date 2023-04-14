The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan has died at 46









Irish pop band The Script’s guitarist and co-founder Mark Sheehan has died at the age of 46. The band have officially announced the news of his death via a public statement.

The guitarist died in hospital after a brief but as yet undisclosed illness. In an official statement, The Script announced: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Tributes have since poured in for the musician behind number one hits like ‘The Man Who Can’t be Moved’. The band’s last release came in 2019 with the album Sunsets & Full Moons.

On last year’s tour, Sheehan was forced to step away from the US leg and return home to spend more time with his family.

He formed the chart-topping group alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power back in 2001. After years of touring, their self-titled debut album of original material arrived in 2008 and became an instant hit.