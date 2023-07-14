Christopher Nolan reveals that his daughter “blows up” in ‘Oppenheimer’









The latest Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer is set to feature an all-star cast of actors, including Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh. Outside of the familiar faces, Nolan is also having some family members in select cameo roles.

During a sequence in the film, Nolan’s daughter is going to appear onscreen. When casting her for the scene, Nolan told The Telegraph, “We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence, so it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it”.

The scene in question revolves around a sequence where Murphy’s titular nuclear scientist has a blinding vision. Seeing a vision of Nolan’s daughter in the nameless role, the graphic scene shows the flesh peeling from her face due to the force of the nuclear explosion.

Nolan was quick to clarify his feelings about the scene, explaining, “But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms”.

This is far from the first time that Nolan has kept it in the family when working on one of his films. Throughout his filmography, he has always worked with his wife, Emma Thomas, as one of the main producers of his films.

When talking about taking on the tale of the man behind the nuclear bomb in Oppenheimer, Nolan discussed the idea stemming from one of his young sons, continuing, “one of my sons literally said to me, ‘But Dad, nobody worries about that anymore.’ My response at the time was to think, ‘Well, you probably should,’ and that became a reason for me to make the film”.

Despite his strong feelings about the topic, Nolan explained that he didn’t want to make a movie that had the answers to the questions regarding nuclear weapons, saying, “I make them to ask engaging questions and try to entertain an audience and give them an exciting experience that hopefully lingers. The film sustains different interpretations, and takes on different resonances for different people – if we’ve done our job right”.

Oppenheimer premieres on July 21st, 2023.