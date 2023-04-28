Christopher Nolan recalls bizarre mix-up with Aaron Sorkin









The influential British filmmaker Christopher Nolan told the audience at CinemaCon on Thursday a bizarre tale of a conversation with a young fan who thought he was Aaron Sorkin.

Walking past the Regal theater in Manhattan, Nolan recalled how he had walked past a young man walking in the other direction, “Without breaking a step, just carrying on his way, he said to me as he passed, ‘You make the world a better place’”. Continuing, he added: “And then he was gone into the night, and I thought a couple things. First thing I thought was, my agents have never said anything that nice to me”.

Appearing at the event to attend CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards, Nolan was also present to market his forthcoming historical biopic Oppenheimer, which tells the story of the maker of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Continuing, however, Nolan added: “If I’m to be completely honest, what the young man actually said was, ‘You make the world a better place, Mr. Sorkin,’ clearly having mistaken me for Aaron Sorkin, the screenwriter of The Social Network. But I think the sentiment still stands, and I think it stands not just for the great Aaron Sorkin, but for all of us who work in movies”.

Take a look at the trailer for Nolan’s Oppenheimer below.