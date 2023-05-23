Hear Me Out: Christopher Nolan is the greatest filmmaker of the 21st century









Christopher Nolan, the maestro behind masterpieces like The Dark Knight and Inception, deserves to be hailed as the definitive filmmaker of the 21st century. While ‘film bros’ can passionately debate the best scene in Interstellar, the fact Nolan stands tall against the giants of the 20th century, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, and Steven Spielberg, whose best works are maybe behind them, means his credibility is undeniable. Yet, Nolan still seamlessly fits among these icons, despite having a shorter filmography, but this is thanks to his consistent success since his groundbreaking The Dark Knight trilogy. I’m not asserting that his films are on par with those of the aforementioned directors, but it’s hardly surprising to find his name alongside them.

Let’s turn our attention to the 21st century. We’re fortunate to witness a wave of daring and creative filmmakers, thanks to studios like A24, who deliver audacious and thought-provoking cinema (looking at you, Ari Aster). Many of these fresh voices are just starting to shape their artistic visions. To truly compare Nolan, we need to look at heavyweight contenders. Villeneuve, a worthy silver medalist, along with del Toro and Wes Anderson, possess strong voices, but they can’t guarantee a packed theatre as Nolan does. A Nolan film transforms cinema into an event, drawing people in droves to the IMAX screens like migratory geese.

I arrived at my decision to champion Nolan after watching the Oppenheimer trailer for the third time. As I marvelled at the stellar cast, I read how Florence Pugh praised the unique experience of working on a Nolan production, and it struck me. Which other filmmaker could turn a biopic about a nuclear physicist into the year’s most anticipated release? I get it’s an interesting story. Oppenheimer is the life story of the director of Los Alamos, where the discovery of nuclear fission was utilised to make a bomb, all while facing the consequences of alleged Communist ties. But still. Somehow the trailer has already got a staggering 24million views.

Nolan’s journey in filmmaking began with the indie movie Following, made with a mere budget of £3,000. Its success paved the way for his directorial debut, Memento. With its non-linear storytelling and gripping plot, Memento became Nolan’s breakthrough film. Alongside Insomnia, featuring Robin Williams and Al Pacino, it provided him with the opportunity to approach Warner Bros., with some weight behind him, to give him a chance to direct a new series of Batman films.

The Batman franchise had been diminished by Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin, reducing the superhero to a laughing stock. Nolan envisioned a gritty, crime-driven epic where Batman symbolised justice in a more realistic world, a clear departure from Tim Burton’s Gotham. The impact of Batman Begins on the industry, superhero films, and Nolan’s career is widely acknowledged. Jon Favreau, in numerous interviews, has credited Begins as a source of inspiration for the gripping narrative structure of Iron Man, which in turn birthed one of the biggest cinema franchises to date. It also led to the emergence of darker comic book films like Joker, Watchmen, and Logan.

Following the conclusion of his Batman trilogy, Nolan sought to continue making ambitious films now without budgetary constraints. During his tenure with the Batman films, he also directed the sci-fi heist Inception and The Prestige (an underrated gem). Both films remain highly regarded, with a strong presence on the IMDb Top 250 list. Eager to explore outside of Gotham, Nolan turned to his all-time favourite film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and instead created his own poignant tale of love between a father and daughter against the backdrop of an epic space adventure. Interstellar is widely acclaimed as one of the truly great science-fiction films, celebrated by film fans everywhere. His meticulous dedication to scientific accuracy led to the release of a book detailing the physics behind the film’s research.

Nolan consistently surrounds himself with a strong team of collaborators. Every actor in Hollywood aspires to work on his latest project, and his upcoming film, Oppenheimer, boasts an exceptionally talented cast. However, there are certain actors that Nolan clearly adores and frequently includes in his films, similar to Tarantino’s approach, which adds a sense of familiarity to each film. These include actors like Michael Caine, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Christian Bale, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Behind the camera, he maintains a consistent crew, ensuring high quality across all his films. His wife, Emma Thomas, serves as his producer, while Hans Zimmer has contributed memorable scores, and Wally Pfister remains his trusted cinematographer.

There is so much more to say about Nolan and his remarkable filmography. Each of his stories has the power to captivate audiences for two and a half hours and leave you wondering where exactly the time went. Nolan refuses to be confined to a single genre, seamlessly transitioning from period pieces to superhero films to war epics, constantly pushing the boundaries of genre conventions. He is an ardent student of film, well-versed in cinematic trends, and pays regular homage to the films that influenced him. Undeniably, Nolan has become an icon in the industry — a sentiment shared by many, making it a truth that cannot be shaken.