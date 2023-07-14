Christopher Nolan explains why he refuses to use a smartphone









Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan has discussed why he refuses to use a smartphone and stays away from emails.

During a recent conversation, Nolan talked about his relationship with technology, and why he’s hesitant to get involved. “I think technology and what it can provide is amazing. My personal choice is about how involved I get,” he quipped

This has led to Nolan refusing to work on any type of smartphone despite their prevalence in modern life, explaining to The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me”.

Despite his technical marvels with a camera, Nolan says that his refusal to accept smartphones and emails comes from a need for privacy, adding, “People will say, ‘Why do you work in secrecy?’ Well, it’s not secrecy, it’s privacy”.

For production on Oppenheimer, the cast of the movie described a less technical experience working with Nolan before being cast, with Cillian Murphy recalling, “In classic Chris style, he flew from L.A. to give me the actual script. You never get anything on email. He has to give you the physical copy”.

While he remains outside the realm of the online world, when it comes to his profession, Nolan is revered for his ability to stay on top of filming technology. When he worked on his acclaimed iteration of Batman, The Dark Knight was one first major motion pictures to be filmed on a high-resolution IMAX camera.

Meanwhile, when asked about Nolan’s approach, Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt believes Nolan handing out physical scripts has been pivotal in stopping leaks, explaining, “He knows enough to know that word gets out and he doesn’t want it to go through the agencies. Like, you go to his house or he comes to you and he hands you the physical script and then he takes off”.

Oppenheimer premieres in theatres on July 21st, watch the trailer below.